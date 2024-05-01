Eligibility Criteria For RPF SI Recruitment 2024; Check Every Detail Including Age Limit, Physical Criteria Here

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recently issued an official notification detailing the eligibility criteria, encompassing age limitations and educational prerequisites, for individuals aiming to pursue a career as a Sub Inspector Executive. Prospective candidates need to familiarize themselves with these criteria, which include age thresholds, educational qualifications, and nationality prerequisites.

It's imperative that candidates accurately fill out the RPF SI application form, ensuring adherence to all outlined eligibility criteria. Failure to meet any of these stipulated requirements will result in the rejection of their application.

Age requirements for the Sub Inspector position, as outlined in the official notification, dictate that candidates must be a minimum of 18 years old to be eligible for RPF SI recruitment. Additionally, eligibility is determined based on the candidate's age as of July 1, 2024.

The age criteria for the Sub Inspector post, according to the general guidelines and the relevant CEN*, are as follows:

Post Name | Age Prescribed in General Order | Age Applicable for this CEN*

Sub Inspector | 20 to 25 years | 20 to 28 years

*In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a provision has been made to extend a relaxation of 3 years beyond the upper age limit for candidates who missed opportunities to participate in railway recruitment due to age constraints.

For candidates belonging to different categories, the upper age limit is specified as follows:

- UR and EWS candidates: Born on or before July 2, 1996.

- OBC (NCL) candidates: Born on or before July 2, 1993.

- SC and ST category candidates: Born on or before July 2, 1991.

Applicants from reserved categories and communities are eligible for age relaxation, provided they submit the requisite certificates validating their status.