Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

GOPALPORA: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the encounter started after a cordon-and-search operation was launched by a joint team of Army’s 34RR and SOG in Gopalpora village. The cordon-and-search operation was launched after the security forces received specific inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the area.

Sources said that 2-3 terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. The encounter started after the terrorists opened fire at security forces, said a police official. he exchange of fire was ongoing when the last reports came in. One terrorist is believed to have been killed in the ongoing encounter.

Earlier on Thursday, an Army jawan and three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Pulwama's Dalipora.

(This is a developing story)