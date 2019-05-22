close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday. 

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam

GOPALPORA: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday. 

According to reports, the encounter started after a cordon-and-search operation was launched by a joint team of Army’s 34RR and SOG in Gopalpora village. The cordon-and-search operation was launched after the security forces received specific inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the area.

Sources said that 2-3 terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. The encounter started after the terrorists opened fire at security forces, said a police official. he exchange of fire was ongoing when the last reports came in. One terrorist is believed to have been killed in the ongoing encounter.

Live TV

Earlier on Thursday, an Army jawan and three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Pulwama's Dalipora.  

(This is a developing story)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirGopalporaGopalpora encounter
Next
Story

ISRO launches PSLV-C46 carrying earth observation satellite RISAT-2B into space

Must Watch

PT1H3M33S

Watch Daily News and Analysis with Sudhir Chaudhary, May 21st, 2019