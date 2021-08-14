हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bank fraud

Enforcement Directorate arrests CA in Shakti Bhog bank fraud case

ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI against Shakti Bhog Foods Limited.

Enforcement Directorate arrests CA in Shakti Bhog bank fraud case
File photo

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Raman Bhuraria, CA for his assistance and complicity in Rs 3269 crore bank fraud of Shakti Bhog Foods Limited.

He was booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002 from Delhi on August 13. 

This arrest was in continuation of the rejection of his anticipatory bail by the Hon’ble Special Court and searches conducted by the Department on various locations pertaining to the arrestee. 

During the search action various incriminating documents & digital evidence have been recovered. 

ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI against Shakti Bhog Foods Limited and others, for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct. 

The allegations against the accused include his active assistance and involvement in the bank fraud by way of round tripping through related entities. 

Siphoning of the funds was being done through fictitious sales and purchases through various dummies and other entities.

After arrest, he was produced before the Hon’ble Special Court on August 13 and the Hon’ble Court granted his custody to ED till August 20.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
bank fraudEnforcement Directorate (ED)ED arrestFIR registered
Next
Story

Major tragedy averted in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day, four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists arrested

Must Watch

PT4M45S

Caste Census: Tejashwi Yadav writes a letter to PM, seeking time to meet