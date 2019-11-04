Ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti slams Congress for its stand on Article 370

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the Congress for its stand on the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba said in a tweet that the Congress is competing with BJP over who aced the art of unconstitutionally violating and betraying people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that it seems that the grand old party will soon start matching records about communal riots too.

"Congress competing with BJP over who aced the art of unconstitutionally violating & betraying people of J&K. Might as well be callous enough to start matching records about communal riots too," Mehbooba tweeted.

Mehbooba's statements were posted on her official Twitter account, which is currently being managed by her daughter Iltija as the former CM is under house arrest since August 5 when the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370.

It is to be noted that on October 31, Jammu and Kashmir was formally bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Now, the Central laws, Ordinances and rules will be applicable to the UTs. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, came into existence from October 31. Following the creation of the two UTs, the President's rule imposed in undivided Jammu and Kashmir has been revoked.

With the bifurcation of J&K, India now officially has 28 states and nine Union Territories. While J&K will have a legislature like Puducherry, Ladakh will not have one, like Chandigarh.

Under the special status, which was earlier given to J&K, those living in the state were governed under a separate set of laws as compared to other Indians. However, the abrogation of Article 370 means that J&K will no longer have a separate flag. People from around the country will have the liberty to buy property in J&K and settle there and also apply for jobs.