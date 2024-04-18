An incident of stone-pelting has been reported during the Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad, West Bengal on Wednesday. Specifically, in the Shaktipur area of Rejinagar within Murshidabad district, claims of clashes and violence have emerged on Wednesday evening during the Ram Navami parade, resulting in injuries to some individuals. It is alleged that stone-pelting commenced when the Ram Navami procession was underway, with people seen throwing stones from their rooftops. The situation escalated to the point where the police had to resort to a baton charge. The BJP has accused that Hindu devotees were targeted in Rejinagar.

According to the news agency PTI, an explosion also occurred during the Ram Navami procession on Wednesday evening in Shaktipur, Murshidabad, injuring a woman. The police reported that the injured woman was taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. A police officer stated that the explosion took place on Wednesday evening, injuring a woman. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. However, the officer did not clarify whether the explosion was caused by a bomb or another reason.

STORY | Blast in Ram Navami rally in Bengal's Murshidabad; one injured



READ: https://t.co/MW2KVbAtjZ



VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/fKQjyqxAng — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2024

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday evening in the Shaktipur area when a group was leading the procession on the occasion of Ram Navami. Several videos have gone viral on social media, showing people pelting stones at the procession from their rooftops. The police had to conduct a baton charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The police further stated that the situation has been brought under control, and additional forces have been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, accusing that Hindu devotees were targeted during the Ram Navami festival in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. Amit Malviya said, “Mamata Banerjee is a blot on West Bengal. She, once again, failed to protect Ramanavami Shobha Yatras. Hindu devotees targeted in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. Hindus are a minority in this area. Just pointing it out, so that she doesn’t blame the Hindus for the attack on themselves…"

Mamata Banerjee is a blot on West Bengal. She, once again, failed to protect Ramanavami Shobha Yatras. Hindu devotees targeted in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. Hindus are a minority in this area. Just pointing it out, so that she doesn’t blame the Hindus for the attack on themselves… pic.twitter.com/pzvJt0aZ4x — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 17, 2024

In another post, Amit Malviya stated, "Mamata Banerjee’s provocative communal speeches are responsible for the attack on the Ramnavami Shobha Yatra in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. High time election commission took note of Bengal Chief Minister’s irresponsible utterances, which are leading to targeted violence against the Hindus"

He shared another video saying, "Bengal is falling apart and Mamata Banerjee is responsible for it. Her vituperative and communal speeches are the reason Ram Bhakts have been attacked across Bengal. After widespread rioting in Murshidabad, now devotees of Shri Ram targeted in Egra, Medinipur. BJP Karyakartas will gherao Egra Police station NOW to protest the brutal attack on Ramanavami Shobha Yatra. Bengal CM must be held to account for failing to protect Bengali Hindus."