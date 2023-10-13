New Delhi: A photo of an Israeli couple kissing in the bushes as they hid from Hamas shooters during a music festival in southern Israel has gone viral on social media. The authenticity of the viral photo has been verified and it shows the couple’s final moment together before the Hamas strike. Amit Bar and Nir were part of the crowd at the Tribe of Nova festival near Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip, on Saturday, October 7th, when Hamas fighters launched a sudden attack that claimed the lives of at least 260 people.

They fled from the bloodshed and found refuge in the bushes, where they captured a photo of their kiss in case they did not make it. They lost contact with their friend Ziv, who went to assist others. Amit later posted the picture and a touching message to Nir on Instagram.

She wrote: "You hear the bullets whizzing by us and people just drop and the f*****g terrorists behind us roaming everywhere on motorcycles just trying to kill. "When I tell you I have no energy, you tell me I have no option and we must keep running. "We didn’t stop running until you and Ziv parted ways and hid in the bushes. " She added: "The gunshots flew over the head, I never knew what a whistle of a gun sounds like, the terrorists pass by and shoot wherever they can and we do everything not move to keep quiet. “What we went through is impossible to process, we just keep hoping that Ziv returns to us."

Hamas terrorists launched a deadly attack that killed over 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians. Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said it was time for war and Israeli jets kept bombing Gaza in response. The Israeli military said it would target Gaza City heavily in the next few days and civilians should stay away until told otherwise. More than 1,500 Palestinians have died in the Israeli strikes.