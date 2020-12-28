हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
sexpert

Famous sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies aged 96 in Mumbai

Dr Watsa entertained his readers for over 15 years with his witty replies through his columns.

Famous sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies aged 96 in Mumbai
Photo credits: YouTube

Mumbai: One of India's most popular sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa has passed away aged 96 in Mumbai on Monday (December 28, 2020).

Dr Watsa entertained his readers for over 15 years with his witty replies through his 'Ask the Sexpert' columns.

"Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms," PTI news agency quoted Dr Watsa's children as saying.

Watsa reportedly practised as a gynaecologist and obstetrician for the first 40 years of his career, following which he started a sexual counselling and education programme as a consultant for a family planning association.

He left his practice for counselling and education in the early 1980s.

"The world was divided into people who wrote to Mahinder Watsa and people who read Mahinder Watsa," said a Twitter user. 

"My school didn't impart sex education, and most of us understood the basics by reading Watsa's columns," said another.
 
"At a time when sex was much more taboo than today, he spoke about it publicly, loudly, with clarity and most importantly, with humour," is one of the tweets that shows peoples' respect and love for Dr Mahinder Watsa.

