Farmers protest against farm laws: farmer union leaders, Delhi CM Kejriwal hunger strike December 14

New Delhi: As the deadlock between the Centre and the protesting farmers continued for the 18th day, farmer leaders on Sunday announced that the heads of all farmer unions will observe a one-day hunger strike on Monday, December 14.

The hunger strike will be between 8 am to 5 pm, and is a part of the farmers union leaders plan to intensify their agitation from December 14.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana are moving towards Delhi and are likely to reach the national capital on Sunday morning. The Delhi Police had stepped up its vigil on the border as farmers had planned to block the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-8, which passes through Gurgaon.

Live TV

Farmer leaders on Saturday had said that farmers will start the ”Delhi Chalo” march on their tractors from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur highway at 11 am on Sunday.

Here are the top five developments of the day:

Farmers stopped from entering Haryana, sit in protest on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan gathered at Haryana-Rajasthan border near Rewari for their march towards Delhi. As they approached Delhi-Jaipur national highway, the Haryana police put up barricades to stop their onward march. They sat on side of the NH-8 in protest.

(File photo)

Rewari’s Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal told reporters at the site that district authorities had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC banning assembly of five or more people. “We have set up barricades and we will try to stop them here,” he said.

Gurgaon is nearly 70 km from where the farmers currently are located and Delhi is nearly 80 kms away.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP joins farmers hunger stike tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will hold one-day fast on Monday in response to a call given by the agitating farmers and urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of tthe country to join in as well.

He called on the Centre to shun "arrogance" and scrap the three controversial farm laws as demanded by farmers union leaders, and also urged that a Bill be brought which will guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar targets Opposition over farmers’ stir

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused the Opposition parties of running a propaganda against the Centre and reiterated that the new farm laws “may cause difficulty for some in the short term” but will be beneficial in the long run.

Tomar claimed at an address of a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the laws. Addressing the delegation, Tomar said the government faced opposition when it revoked J&K's special status, during CAA as well as over the Ram temple issue. “When the agricultural reforms were brought, there was opposition to this too…. There are some people who just oppose and weaken the country. This has become their nature,” the agriculture minister said.

Punjab DIG Prisons resigns in support of farmers’ protest

Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar on Sunday (December 13, 2020) said he has quit in support of farmers protesting against three new farm laws. Jakhar said he tendered his resignation to the state government on Saturday. Notably, Jakhar is currently under suspension on graft charges. He was suspended for allegedly taking bribes from jail officials.

NCP asks for clarification of Union Ministers' remarks on farmers’ stir

The NCP on Sunday took a tough stand against the claims of some Union ministers that the ongoing farmers’ protest had the backing of Pakistan, China and Maoists. They urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify on the statements.

NCP spokesman Mahesh Tapase claimed that instead of expressing sympathy or even considering the demands of the farmers, both the Union ministers Raosaheb Danve and Piyush Goyal have made “controversial remarks to discredit the agitation”.