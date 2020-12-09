Farmers' protest: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh working at the behest of the BJP, claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday (December 8) observed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was kept under house arrest by the Delhi police which comes under BJP ruled central government’s MHA.



The party noted that Monday morning Delhi CM Kejriwal along with the whole cabinet of Delhi visited the Singhu border where the farmers are protesting. He took stock of the situation and informed the farmers that he has come here as a caregiver and not as a chief minister. As soon as he returned home the Delhi Police put him under house arrest. The Aam Aadmi Party observed that the Delhi police has done this so that Kejriwal cannot come out in the support of the farmers and join the Bharat Bandh.

The AAP observed that Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is working at the behest of the BJP and did not utter a word against the Modi government. However, Captain Singh has made several statements against CM Kejriwal.

The AAP observed that today it is clear that due to Punjab CM's friendly approach towards the BJP the Central government has been soft towards him but the same BJP government has put Delhi CM Kejriwal under house arrest.

When the farmers decided to reach Delhi to protest against the anti-farmer laws passed by the BJP ruled central government then the BJP government asked the Kejriwal government to provide nine stadiums. The BJP government wanted to set up makeshift prisons at these nine stadiums of Delhi and to put the farmers behind the bars.

Despite massive pressure from the BJP government, Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal rejected the proposal of the Delhi police which comes under the BJP ruled central government. This decision made the BJP ruled Central government rattled and today the Delhi Police which comes under the BJP government has put the Delhi CM under house arrest. The AAP observed that this happened because Shri Kejriwal supported the demands and the protest of the farmers. He also directed all the MPs, Ministers, MLAs and volunteers of the AAP to stand in support of the farmers in their battle. The BJP got scared due to his stand and as an act of revenge put him under the house arrest.



The AAP noted that today, the entire Delhi Police and the BJP kept making statements that Shri Kejriwal is not under house arrest. But the AAP MPs, MLAs, Ministers even Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia were stopped 100 metres away from the CM's residence. The Delhi police have barricaded the entire area. This proves that the Delhi CM is under house arrest.



When the AAP volunteers talked to the Delhi police regarding the house arrest the Delhi Police openly said that the order of Home Minister Amit Shah is that till the time Bharat Bandh is not over the Delhi Chief Minister will not be allowed to come out.



The AAP observed that this has happened because Kejriwal supported the protest of the farmers. On the other hand, Punjab CM Captain Singh has spoken in the language of the BJP.

Three Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states such as Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Trivendra Singh Rawat and many Union Ministers like Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and other ministers have made ludicrous statements against the Delhi CM.