Farooq Abdullah demands judicial probe in Hyderpora encounter, calls SIT report a ‘cover-up’

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday (December 30) demanded a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter and called the Jammu and Kashmir Police special investigation team (SIT) report “a cover-up”.

Farooq slammed J&K Police and said they are trying to save themselves. Senior Abdullah alleged, “Police report is false, police have done this to save themselves. There is no doubt that police have killed them and I think there should be a judicial inquiry into that.” He advised police not to work like this which hurts public sentiments “And Police should not do those acts which hurt peoples hearts.”

Abdullah’s statement came after SIT chairman, DIG central Kashmir said that statements from the political leaders “create provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society. This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law.”

Reacting to the Delimitation commission proposal, Abdullah said “As the Delimitation commission is concerned we have made our draft and we will give it to the commission, when it will come you all will come to know what our opinion is.”

Live TV