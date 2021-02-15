FASTag deadline ends, here's how you can get one

New Delhi: The automatic toll plaza payment system FASTag has become mandatory from February 15. People driving vehicles that do not have the tag yet would have to pay a fee equivalent to two times the usual charge at toll plazas.

The extra charge will apply to vehicles even if the tag is present but not working due to insufficient balance or any other reason.

In a notification released on Sunday, the central government said that all fee lanes in toll plazas on National Highways will be able to read the tags from February 15.

What is FASTag and how it works?

FASTag is a tag or a sticker that is pasted on the windscreen of a vehicle. It uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) which facilitates fast transactions at toll plazas.

The FASTag contains a barcode-like sticker that is scanned at the toll plazas and the toll fee is automatically deducted from the FASTag wallet. The user gets a notification on their registered number about the transaction.

Is FASTag mandatory?

For now, FASTags are mandatory at toll plazas and the defaulters will be charged twice.

"Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category,” read the official notification.

However, from April 1, it will become compulsory for all vehicles to have irrespective of where they drive.

How to get FASTag?

FASTags can be purchased online from the authorized banks or even through retailers such as Paytm and Amazon. Buyers can also visit any points of sale of one of the several authorized banks and road transport offices to get the tag. Users are advised to purchase the tags from the banks they already have accounts in.

How to recharge FASTag?

FASTag wallet issued by the bank can be recharged using internet banking, credit or debit cards, or UPI. Customers can also use mobile wallet apps such as Paytm and PhonePe to recharge.

