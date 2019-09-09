close

honour killing

Father allegedly kills daughter in Delhi over her affair

The father of the 19-year-old victim allegedly told family members and neighbours that she had committed suicide.

Father allegedly kills daughter in Delhi over her affair
Image used for representational purpose only.

In a possible case of honour killing, a father allegedly killed his daughter in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area recently. It is reported that he was unhappy with the 19-year-old woman's close proximity to a man.

Zee News has learnt that the accused was furious when he discovered that his daughter was having an affair. He reportedly called an associate and the two strangulated the woman inside their own house. The accused then informed other family members and neighbours that she had committed suicide.

The accused then began preparations for the final rites of the deceased.

Delhi Police officials received inputs about the incident and, on suspicions of foulplay, recovered the body of the woman before the final rites could be performed. A post-mortem report confirmed that she had been strangulated, leading to the arrest of the father and his associate.

An in-depth investigation has been launched.

Tags:
honour killingDelhi Police
