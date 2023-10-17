'Fight To Save Constitution': Raghav Chadha On Row Over Bungalow Allotment

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha today reacted strongly to the Delhi and said that the ongoing case related to the cancellation of the allotment of his bungalow is not to save a house or a shop, but a fight to save the Constitution of India. Chadha's reaction came after the Delhi High Court set aside a trial court order cancelling the allotment of his official residence.

In a video message shared on X (Twitter), Chadha said that the truth and justice have prevailed in the end. "The cancellation of this allotment was a clear case of political vendetta, aimed at silencing a young, vocal parliamentarian. The decision to revoke my official accommodation was arbitrary, unreasonable, and unjust, representing a new low in political vendetta," he alleged.

Ye makan ya dukan ki nahin, Samvidhan ko bachane ki ladhayi hai

In the end, truth and justice have prevailed



My statement on the Hon'ble Delhi High Court's ruling to set aside the unjust order to evict me from my official residence.

Chadha said that every MP is entitled to official accommodation and what was given to him was identical to many other parliamentarians.

पहले नोटिस भेजकर मुझे घर से निकालना चाहा।

फिर सस्पेंड करके मुझे संसद से निकाला।



पहले नोटिस भेजकर मुझे घर से निकालना चाहा।

फिर सस्पेंड करके मुझे संसद से निकाला।

मुझे संसद और घर से तो निकाल दोगे, लोगों के दिलों से कैसे निकालोगे ?

He further added that this was the first time a Rajya Sabha member had been targeted in this manner. "Till now, I have delivered two speeches in Parliament holding the BJP-led Central Government accountable. After my first speech, my official accommodation was cancelled. After my second speech, my membership as a parliamentarian was suspended."

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Patiala House court that allowed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to evict Chadda from his official residence in the national Capital.