trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676716
NewsIndia
RAGHAV CHADHA

'Fight To Save Constitution': Raghav Chadha On Row Over Bungalow Allotment

In a video message shared on X (Twitter), Chadha said that the truth and justice have prevailed in the end.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Fight To Save Constitution': Raghav Chadha On Row Over Bungalow Allotment

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha today reacted strongly to the Delhi and said that the ongoing case related to the cancellation of the allotment of his bungalow is not to save a house or a shop, but a fight to save the Constitution of India. Chadha's reaction came after the Delhi High Court set aside a trial court order cancelling the allotment of his official residence.

In a video message shared on X (Twitter), Chadha said that the truth and justice have prevailed in the end.  "The cancellation of this allotment was a clear case of political vendetta, aimed at silencing a young, vocal parliamentarian. The decision to revoke my official accommodation was arbitrary, unreasonable, and unjust, representing a new low in political vendetta," he alleged.

Chadha said that every MP is entitled to official accommodation and what was given to him was identical to many other parliamentarians.

He further added that this was the first time a Rajya Sabha member had been targeted in this manner. "Till now, I have delivered two speeches in Parliament holding the BJP-led Central Government accountable. After my first speech, my official accommodation was cancelled. After my second speech, my membership as a parliamentarian was suspended."

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Patiala House court that allowed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to evict Chadda from his official residence in the national Capital.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?