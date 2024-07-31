Fire Incident Destroys Five Houses of Kashmiri Pandits in South Kashmir

Anantnag, South Kashmir – A devastating fire broke out in the Lone Mohalla of Mattan area in Anantnag around 1 AM on Sunday, engulfing and burning five houses belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community to ashes. The incident has prompted the Jammu and Kashmir Police to form a special team to investigate the cause of the fire.

The fire reportedly started in a deserted Pandit house and quickly spread to adjacent houses, causing significant damage. Neighbors from the majority community immediately alerted the fire brigade, which arrived on the scene with five vehicles at 1:45 AM. Despite their efforts, it took several hours to control the blaze, leaving five structures completely destroyed, with one house razed to the ground.

Nissar Ahmed, Fire Brigade Officer, commented on the incident: "A terrible fire broke out at night. We were informed and we came immediately. About five vehicles were deployed and the fire was controlled in three to four hours."

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community living outside Kashmir allege that the fire was deliberately set to intimidate them and deter their return to the Valley.

The National Conference political party expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandit community. "We stand with our Kashmiri Pandit brothers after the tragic fire that destroyed several houses in Mattan, Anantnag," they stated. "One of the affected houses holds deep emotional significance as it was the maternal home of our additional spokesperson, Umesh Tashi. We call upon the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice."

Ravindra Pandita, Chairman of Kashmir Sharada Peeth Awasthapan, voiced concerns over the incident: "The recent fire in the properties of Kashmiri migrants in Mattan has shocked everyone. The Deputy Commissioner, who is the custodian of minority properties, has not taken proper steps to preserve them. This is clearly a case of vandalism, and we need preventive measures. The administration should ensure such acts do not happen again and compensate the owners."

Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community have made it clear that they will not be intimidated. Ashok Kumar, President of All Temples and Shrines South Kashmir, stated, "We will not be intimidated or afraid. We have faced threats since the 90s, but this is our Janmabhoomi, and we will stay here. We are renovating our places and temples, and we will not be deterred by these acts. The government must ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits and their properties."

The police have taken immediate action by starting an investigation and collecting evidence. Javed Iqbal, DIG South Kashmir Range, stated: "There has been a report of fire in the house of Shri Anand Ji Rajdan in Mattan area. SHO Mattan reached the spot with a police party, and the fire brigade was called. The fire was controlled in about one and a half hours. Nearby houses were also damaged. We have registered a case under section 326BNS and collected CCTV footage for the investigation. A senior officer is supervising the investigation."

Kashmiri Pandit community members, both within and outside the Valley, are demanding a thorough investigation and urging the government to enhance security for deserted Pandit properties and temples. They believe such measures are necessary to thwart the intentions of those who oppose the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the challenges faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community and the need for concerted efforts to ensure their safety and return to the Valley.