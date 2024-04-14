New Delhi: Two individual shooters on a motorcycle fired shots outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan belonging to the Rohit Godara gang. Reportedly, the attackers have strong connections from Rajasthan and Haryana.

In exclusive photos shared by Zee New, both individuals are wearing a cap and carrying a backpack with them and opted for a white t-shirt, Black Jacket and denim, the second person is also wearing a denim with red t-shirt.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire today morning.



(CCTV video confirmed by Mumbai Police) https://t.co/8adLwJ3mXI pic.twitter.com/B6H8qM61R2 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

As per the earlier reports, the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the firing incident that happened outside the actor's Galaxy Apartment early morning.

At the time of the incident, actors under the Y-plus category security were present at home. The Bandra police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the shooters, while officials from the local police crime branch have launched a parallel investigation.