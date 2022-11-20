topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SALMAN KHAN

For 'Bibing' Kiren Rijiju, a special birthday wish from Salman Khan

Salman took to Instagram where he shared a picture cycling alongside Kiren Rijiju.

Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:59 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

For 'Bibing' Kiren Rijiju, a special birthday wish from Salman Khan

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, whom he fondly calls `Bibing`, a year full of love, health and happiness.

Salman took to Instagram where he shared a picture cycling alongside Kiren Rijiju.

He wrote: "My dear Bibing, wishing u on ur bday abundance of love health and happiness, stay young n stay fit always @kiren.rijiju."

On the work front, Salman currently awaits the release of his next film `Tiger 3` alongside Katrina Kaif. It also stars Emraan Hashmi.

He will also be seen in `Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan`, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill among many others.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!