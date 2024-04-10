New Delhi: Prakash Singh Langah, the son of former Punjab minister and senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sucha Singh Langah, has been arrested by the Himachal police in Shimla. Along with Parkash Singh, a girl and four others have been detained. The Shimla police made these arrests on charges of drug possession, recovering 42 grams of heroin from their possession. All the individuals were staying at a hotel when the arrests were made, following confidential intelligence received by the police.

According to a report by Tribune, the other four individuals have been identified as Avni Negi from Sangla in Kinnaur, Ajay Kumar from Patiala, Shubhal Kaushal from Kansal Sector-1 in Chandigarh, and Balbinder from Mohali. Shimla’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi revealed that all the accused were staying at a hotel near the old bus stand in Shimla. Following the arrests, the police have registered a case against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

Five people, including Prakash Langah, son of former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah, were arrested with drugs by Shimla Police late last night. pic.twitter.com/8lOSm5SLRA — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2024

This is not the first time Prakash Singh Langah has been arrested in connection with drugs. He was previously arrested on similar charges by the Punjab police on May 3, 2021. At that time, he was accused of being involved in the sale and consumption of narcotic drugs and was charged under the NDPS Act.

Sucha Singh Langah himself has been embroiled in controversies in the past. As per a report by Jansatta, in 2017, a female constable accused him of raping her over a decade. She had filed an FIR against him and also alleged that Sucha Singh had threatened to kill her for eight years to maintain sexual relations with her.