Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress

New Delhi: Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party.

In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold."

He further said that he hopes to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters."I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters," he said."While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead," he added.

