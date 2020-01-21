Four arrested for gangraping woman in Mumbai's Nehru Nagar

Mumbai: Four men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Nehru Nagar area in Mumbai here late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at around 11 pm on Monday. The four men have been identified as Sonu Tiwari, Nilesh Baraskar, Siddharth Vaagh and Shrikant Bhogle. Police said that the woman was walking from Kurla railway station to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal here late on Monday night when she went into nearby bushes to relieve herself.

However, two men -- Sonu Tiwari and Nilesh Baraskar - who were in the bushes dragged the woman deeper into the bushes and raped her, police said.

Later, two others -- Siddharth Vaagh and Shrikant Bhogle - also gang-raped the woman and stole her jewellery and Rs 3,000 cash. The woman, then, called the police, who registered a case and arrested the four accused within hours.

Further investigations are underway in the matter.