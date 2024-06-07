Four Indian Students Drown In Russia, Indian Embassy 'Working To Send Bodies...'

In an unfortunate incident, four Indian students drowned in a river, while one was saved in an incident that took place in Russia's St Petersburg. The Indian embassy has assured that the authorities are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible.

"We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved," the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a post on X.

The incident was confirmed by Ayush Prasad, Jalgaon District Collector who stated on Thursday that one student's life was saved by the authorities in Russia and four students have died.

"We, with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, contacted the embassy in Russia and the consular general in St.Petersburg. They have been very supportive to the family and we've been coordinating with the judicial as well as the police and disaster management authorities," Prasad told ANI.

"Best medical care is being provided to the student whose life has been safe... We are hoping that the bodies will be sent back to India as per the international protocol..." he said.

These students were pursuing medical education at Veliky Novgorod State University.

"Working together with the local authorities of Veliky Novgorod to send the mortal remains to the relatives as soon as possible. The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all the possible help," the Indian Consulate in St Petersburg said.

" Proper medical, incl. psychological treatment is being provided to the girl student who was saved. These students were pursuing medical education in Veliky Novgorod State University. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families," it added.