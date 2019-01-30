Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, minimum temperature jumps up

SRINAGAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, adding that the minimum temperature jumped several notches high.

According to IMD, plains and higher reaches of Kashmir Valley have been receiving moderate snowfall since morning.

The precipitation is welcome news for the residents of the area as the minimum temperature jumped across all weather stations.

In Drass, the temperature increased by more than 12 degrees from minus 30.4 degrees Celsius to 18.0 degrees Celsius. It is to be noted that Drass is second coldest inhabited place in the world.

PTI reported that in Leh district, the minimum temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at minus 7.8 degrees Celsius. The temperature was minus 17.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Talking to PTI, IMD officials said that Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, while in Kokernag town the minimum temperature was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. In North Kashmir's Kupwara town, the minimum temperature was minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning. The IMD officials said that rain or snow are expected at most places across the state in the coming days.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, which is going to end on Wednesday night, Chillai-Kalan is the 40-day harshest period of winter when Kahsmir receives maximum snowfall.

(with agency inputs)