From Grit To Glory, The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Mamta Yadav, Conquering UPSC Twice

New Delhi: Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam (CSE), widely regarded as India's toughest examination, is a monumental feat that few can accomplish. Yet, amidst this daunting challenge, IAS Mamta Yadav emerged not once, but twice, as a victor. Yes, you heard it correctly!

Today, we delve into the remarkable odyssey of IAS Mamta Yadav, a trailblazing figure who etched her name as the first IAS officer from her humble village. Originating from the quaint village of Basai in Haryana, Mamta's upbringing was modest, with her father employed in a private firm and her mother dedicated to homemaking. However, Mamta exhibited a penchant for learning from a tender age, excelling in her academic pursuits.

Her educational journey took her through the corridors of Balwant Rai Mehta School in GK, Delhi, culminating in her graduation from Hindu College, Delhi University. Rather than opting for conventional employment, Mamta resolved to test her mettle in the crucible of the UPSC examination.

Armed with determination and a myriad of talents, Mamta embarked on a rigorous four-year preparation journey, eventually clinching an All India Rank (AIR) of 556 in 2019. Yet, despite this commendable achievement, her dream of becoming an IAS officer remained unfulfilled. Undeterred by setbacks, Mamta redoubled her efforts, immersing herself in relentless study sessions.

Her perseverance bore fruit when she ascended to an impressive AIR of 5 in her subsequent attempt in 2020. Mamta's transition from AIR 556 to AIR 5 was far from effortless; it demanded unwavering commitment and arduous hours of study. Employing a disciplined approach, she dedicated herself to self-study, meticulously mastering her foundational concepts through resources like NCERT textbooks.

Initially allotting eight hours to her studies, Mamta gradually extended her study sessions to a grueling 10-12 hours, punctuated by brief intervals. Her journey serves as a poignant reminder that success is the product of relentless pursuit and unwavering determination.

Mamta attributes her triumph not only to her indomitable spirit but also to the unwavering support of her parents, who stood by her side through every triumph and tribulation. Her saga underscores the timeless adage that success favors those who persevere, serving as an inspiration for all to strive towards their aspirations with unwavering resolve.