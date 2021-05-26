Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi arrested in Dominica, process on to hand him over to Antigua police

New Delhi: Mehul Choksi who has been missing for the last few days has been found in the Caribbean country of Dominica. Fugitive Choksi is wanted by Indian authorities in the Rs 14000 cr PNB fraud case had fled to Antigua in 2018 from where he was missing in the last few days.

The Dominican authorities have confirmed his presence in the country and he being in the custody. Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal speaking to WION said, "family is happy and relieved that finally whereabouts of Mehul Choksi are known. And efforts are being made to speak to him so that one can know a clearer picture that how he was taken to Dominica"

Dominica is near antigua and barbuda. He is expected to be sent back to Antigua soon. Remember speaking to WION on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne had said, 'I want to make it clear to the people of India, and the entire world, Mehul choksi is not welcomed here in Antigua and Barbuda, we want him out of the country, and as soon as leaves the better."

After his mysterious disappearance, the local authorities in Antigua had shared the missing person's report with Interpol. There is already a red corner notice against him, which means if he crosses the border, immigration authorities of any country can apprehend him.

