Full potential of SAARC can be realised in atmosphere free of terror: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the "full potential" of the SAARC grouping can only be realised in an "atmosphere free of terror and violence".

In his message on the 36th SAARC Charter day, he said, "let us recommit ourselves to defeating the forces that support and nurture terrorism, and to work collectively towards a secure and prosperous South Asia".

His comments come, even as cross border terror from Pakistan remains a key concern in the region, with India and Afghanistan publicly voicing concerns many times.

It is to be noted that the 19th SAARC summit was to happen in Islamabad but was cancelled after India boycotted it in the backdrop of the terror attack at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. Later, other countries--Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives joined the boycott.

PM Modi in his message also talked about COVID-19 crisis, saying, "the early coordination between SAARC countries for dealing with COVID pandemic is an example of the benefit that our region can derive from greater collaboration".

He added, "India will continue to work with other countries in the region to ensure a robust recovery after the pandemic."

The Prime Minister had called for a virtual SAARC summit earlier in 2020 to deal with the crisis. One of the key outcomes of the meet was the creation of COVID-19 emergency fund to deal with the crisis.

Live TV

India reiterated that it "remains committed to an integrated, connected, secure and prosperous South Asia, and will continue to support the economic, technological, cultural and social development of the region".