हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SAARC

Full potential of SAARC can be realised in atmosphere free of terror: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "let us recommit ourselves to defeating the forces that support and nurture terrorism".

Full potential of SAARC can be realised in atmosphere free of terror: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the "full potential" of the SAARC grouping can only be realised in an "atmosphere free of terror and violence".

In his message on the 36th SAARC Charter day, he said, "let us recommit ourselves to defeating the forces that support and nurture terrorism, and to work collectively towards a secure and prosperous South Asia".

His comments come, even as cross border terror from Pakistan remains a key concern in the region, with India and Afghanistan publicly voicing concerns many times.

It is to be noted that the 19th SAARC summit was to happen in Islamabad but was cancelled after India boycotted it in the backdrop of the terror attack at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. Later, other countries--Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives joined the boycott.

PM Modi in his message also talked about COVID-19 crisis, saying, "the early coordination between SAARC countries for dealing with COVID pandemic is an example of the benefit that our region can derive from greater collaboration".

He added, "India will continue to work with other countries in the region to ensure a robust recovery after the pandemic."

The Prime Minister had called for a virtual SAARC summit earlier in 2020 to deal with the crisis. One of the key outcomes of the meet was the creation of COVID-19 emergency fund to deal with the crisis.

Live TV

India reiterated that it "remains committed to an integrated, connected, secure and prosperous South Asia, and will continue to support the economic, technological, cultural and social development of the region".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SAARCNarendra ModiSAARC Charter Day
Next
Story

We have meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm, says Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Manish Sisodia reached to meet Chief Minister Kejriwal