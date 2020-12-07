Terrorists escape after breaking security forces' barrier at Shopian check post in Jammu and Kashmir; vehicle recovered

A group of terrorists travelling in a car on Monday broke the barrier of the security forces at a check post in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were intercepted at Trenz village but managed to flee from the scene.

The security forces had put the barrier there, after receiving information about terrorists travelling in a car in Shopian. When their vehicle reached at Trenz check post, laid by Rashtriya Rifles (RR) 34, the Indian Army asked them to stop.

The terrorists in the car did not stop and escaped the spot after breaking the barrier. Later, the forces followed the vehicle and recovered it at Padgachoo near Shopian but the terrorists had fled. They left the car behind and fled the area.

The forces have laid the cordon in the whole area and search operation is going on. The owner of the vehicle is a noted lawyer and Congress leader Gowher, it is being reported.

Live TV

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.