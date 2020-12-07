हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Terrorists escape after breaking security forces' barrier at Shopian check post in Jammu and Kashmir; vehicle recovered

The terrorists escaped but the car has been recovered near Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists escape after breaking security forces&#039; barrier at Shopian check post in Jammu and Kashmir; vehicle recovered

A group of terrorists travelling in a car on Monday broke the barrier of the security forces at a check post in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were intercepted at Trenz village but managed to flee from the scene.

The security forces had put the barrier there, after receiving information about terrorists travelling in a car in Shopian. When their vehicle reached at Trenz check post, laid by Rashtriya Rifles (RR) 34, the Indian Army asked them to stop.

The terrorists in the car did not stop and escaped the spot after breaking the barrier. Later, the forces followed the vehicle and recovered it at Padgachoo near Shopian but the terrorists had fled. They left the car behind and fled the area.

The forces have laid the cordon in the whole area and search operation is going on. The owner of the vehicle is a noted lawyer and Congress leader Gowher, it is being reported.

Live TV

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir terrorismTerrorismTerroristsJammu and Kashmir terrorists
Next
Story

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Centre issues nationwide advisory; check details here
  • 96,77,203Confirmed
  • 1,40,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT34S

Home Ministry issued advisory to states on Bharat Bandh