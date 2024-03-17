Gandhi Family Members May Desert Amethi, Rae Bareli This Lok Sabha Polls After Decades: Report

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) setting the stage for the Lok Sabha Polls starting April 19, the speculation surrounding potential candidates for several crucial seats has reached fever pitch. Among these is the iconic stronghold of the Gandhi family, the prized Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies. However, according to Zee News sources, there are indications that none of the members of the Gandhi Parivar party are ready to contest the polls from these two seats.

While Rahul Gandhi is in the fray from Wayanad, there has been deafening silence within Congress over Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

According to a survey, the influence of the Gandhis is diminishing in both constituencies. With Rahul's loss in Amethi in 2019 and indications of Sonia Gandhi's waning popularity in Rae Bareli as per the survey, the Gandhi family might consider abandoning these prized constituencies for the 2024 elections.

Speculations Of Priyanka From Rae Bareli And Rahul From Amethi

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai informed that the state election committee of the party unanimously passed a resolution for the Gandhi family to run for the Lok Sabha elections in Rae Bareli and Amethi.

However, as per reports, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly reluctant to accept the party's suggestion to stand for the Rae Bareli seat, left vacant following Sonia Gandhi's nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Sonia Gandhi Takes Rajya Sabha Route

In February, the ex-Congress president was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, a decision made just before the 2024 general election. Sonia Gandhi became the second member of the Gandhi family to choose the Rajya Sabha pathway to enter parliament.

Congress’s Stronghold Since Decades

In 2019, Sonia Gandhi registered her sole victory for the party in Uttar Pradesh, securing the Rae Bareli constituency. Her initial entry into the Lok Sabha was through Amethi during the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. She later compromised the seat for her son, Rahul Gandhi, only for him to lose it in the 2019 polls.

The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency has long been regarded as a stronghold for the Gandhi family. Prior to Rahul, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi all secured victories there. However, this perception of it being a 'safe seat' was shattered in 2019 when BJP leader Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Lok Sabha Elections Dates For UP

India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, will witness polling in all seven phases. Amethi and Rae Bareli will cast their votes on May 20. On April 19 and April 26, eight seats will go to the polls, followed by ten constituencies on May 7, thirteen seats on May 13, and fourteen seats each on May 20 and May 25. The remaining thirteen seats will be contested on June 1. Uttar Pradesh contributes 80 members to the Lok Sabha.