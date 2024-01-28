trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714906
'Garbage Goes Into Dustbin', Says Lalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini As Nitish Kumar Takes Another U-Turn In Bihar

Screenshots of the deleted posts, in Hindi, had gone viral on social media.

|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 02:58 PM IST|Source: PTI
PATNA: In an apparent dig at JD(U) president Nitish Kumar who resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday said the "garbage has gone into the dustbin". Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and the opposition bloc INDIA.

"Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Happy stinking garbage to the group", Acharya posted on 'X'. Earlier on Thursday too she had posted controversial remarks and later deleted. Later, the RJD had claimed that Acharya's social media posts were aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"Comments made in another context are withdrawn when vested interests use these for political purposes," an RJD leader had told reporters when asked about the deleted posts on X, in which Acharya, who is based in Singapore, had mentioned no leader by name.

Screenshots of the deleted posts, in Hindi, had gone viral on social media. One of these spoke of "those, who are ideologically adrift, claim to be the champions of socialism". This was construed as an indirect attack on the Bihar CM, the RJD's ally, who had decried "dynasty politics" a day ago.

