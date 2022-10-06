Gauhati University Results 2022 for BA, Bcom, BSc and other courses RELEASED at guportal.in- Direct link here

Gauhati University Results 2022: Gauhati University Results for BA, BCom, BSc and other courses’ 1st-semester examinations have been released. Students who took the exam and appeared online can now see the results at guportal.in. Results for the following semesters have been made public: BA (General) Ist Sem, BA (Major) Ist Sem, B.Sc. (General) Ist Sem, B.Sc. (Major) Ist Sem, B.COM (General) Ist Sem (COMMERCE), B.COM (Major) Ist Sem (COMMERCE), BA LLB Ist Sem (BA LLB), M.A. IVth Sem (Philosophy), BBA

Gauhati University Results 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website guportal.in

On the home page select degree type, course, and faculty to submit

Enter your roll number and submit it to view your result

Please remind your students that the absence policy is being reviewed, and the results will be released soon. You are kindly asked to wait if your findings are not yet available. The website may also be slow owing to the high volume.





