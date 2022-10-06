NewsIndia
GAUHATI UNIVERSITY RESULTS 2022

Gauhati University Results 2022 for BA, Bcom, BSc and other courses RELEASED at guportal.in- Direct link here

Gauhati University Results 2022: GU for 1st Semester examinatons 2022 have now been released online on gauhati.ac.in and guportal.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 10:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gauhati University Results 2022 for BA, Bcom, BSc and other courses RELEASED at guportal.in- Direct link here

Gauhati University Results 2022: Gauhati University Results for BA, BCom, BSc and other courses’ 1st-semester examinations have been released. Students who took the exam and appeared online can now see the results at guportal.in. Results for the following semesters have been made public: BA (General) Ist Sem, BA (Major) Ist Sem, B.Sc. (General) Ist Sem, B.Sc. (Major) Ist Sem, B.COM (General) Ist Sem (COMMERCE), B.COM (Major) Ist Sem (COMMERCE), BA LLB Ist Sem (BA LLB), M.A. IVth Sem (Philosophy), BBA

Gauhati University Results 2022: Here’s how to check

 

  • Go to the official website guportal.in
  • On the home page select degree type, course, and faculty to submit
  • Enter your roll number and submit it to view your result

Gauhati University Results 2022; direct link here

Please remind your students that the absence policy is being reviewed, and the results will be released soon. You are kindly asked to wait if your findings are not yet available. The website may also be slow owing to the high volume.



 

Live Tv

Gauhati University Results 2022gauhati university BA resultgauhati university BCom resultsGauhati university 1 sem results 2022result gauhati universitygauhati university portalgauhati university result 1st semgu portal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022