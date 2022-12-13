Geminids Meteor shower 2022: When, where and how to watch THIS celestial phenomenon in India - Check details

Bengaluru: People in Bengaluru get ready to witness a dazzling sky in the wee hours of December 14 as the annual Geminid meteor shower is set to peak between 2 am and 3 am. The Geminid meteor shower will approach earth with over 100 meteors, and Bengaluru will be able to witness all of them with the naked eye. However, the visibility depends upon the light pollution that prevails over Bengaluru. Every year the Geminids light up the skies of the Northern Hemisphere and this year too, these ‘shooting stars’ will give a mesmerising view. Geminids travel 78,000 mph (35 km/s), which is over 1000 times faster than a cheetah, and over 40 times faster than a speeding bullet.

As per media reports, experts at NASA say that "During peak activity and perfect weather conditions, which are rare, the Geminids produce approximately 100-150 meteors per hour for viewing. However, this year a waning gibbous moon will make it harder to view most of the shower, resulting in only 30-40 visible meteors per hour at the peak in the Northern Hemisphere, depending on sky conditions. But the Geminids are so bright that this should still be a good show."

When, Where, and how to watch Geminids Meteor shower 2022 in India?

- Though 100-150 meteors will pass by in an hour, people in Bengaluru will not be able to see all of them owing to light pollution.

- Areas like Hessarghatta, Bannerghatta, Devarayanadurga, and Kolar near Bengaluru may offer a clear view of the meteor showers.

- Reach there 30 minutes before the shower starts to get your eyes adjusted to the dark, and find a spot with no buildings.

- Meteor shower will be very clear as per reports and hence telescopes are not recommended because they limit the field of view.

- The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has planned special arrangements at the planetarium on December 13 to view the Geminids.