Cops extort Rs 1,000 fine from Bengaluru couple for 'walking on road after 11 pm' - Read what happened

BENGALURU: Two police officers from the Sampigehalli Police Station in Bengaluru have been suspended for making a couple pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for walking on the road at night. The incident occurred on Friday night when the couple, Bengaluru residents Karthik Patri and his wife, was walking home after attending a friend's cake-cutting ceremony at around 12:30 am. As they were approaching the entrance gate of their society, they were stopped by a pink Hoysala patrol van.

Couple asked for ID cards for 'walking on road at 11 pm'

The two police officers asked the couple to show their ID cards. When the couple explained that they didn't have their ID cards on them, the officers took their phones and began questioning them about their relationship, place of work, and parental details. The officers then issued the couple a fine for "roaming on the road after 11 pm" and demanded Rs 3,000 as a penalty.

Cops demanded Rs 3,000 fine

The couple was shocked and confused by the officers' actions and asked why they were being fined. The officers replied that "literate people" should know about the rule prohibiting people from walking on the road after 11 pm. The couple tried to plead their case but the officers refused to let them go and continued to demand payment. Feeling helpless and afraid, the couple eventually agreed to pay Rs 1,000 in order to end the ordeal.

I would like to share a traumatic incident my wife and I encountered the night before. It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony (We live in a society behind Manyata Tech park). (1/15) — Karthik Patri (@Karthik_Patri) December 9, 2022

Patri later took to Twitter to share his and his wife's experience, and his tweets quickly went viral. This led to action by the Bengaluru city police, who tweeted that the two officers responsible for the incident had been identified and suspended and that departmental action had been initiated. The police added that they would not tolerate deviant behavior from their staff.

Patri's tweets have sparked outrage among the public and have once again highlighted the issue of corruption and abuse of power by law enforcement officers. It is unacceptable that innocent civilians should be subjected to such treatment and fear at the hands of those who are supposed to protect and serve them. The suspension of the two officers is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to ensure that incidents like this do not happen again in the future.