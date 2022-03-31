Ghaziabad ADM Ritu Suhas, wife of Noida DM Suhas LY, walks the ramp to promote Khadi

Ghaziabad Additional District Manager (ADM) Ritu Suhas recently walked the ramp flaunting Khadi attire. The fashion show, which was held reportedly in Agra, was organized with the aim of promoting Khadi industry and Khadi apparel. Pictures of Ritu walking the ramp have been shared multiple times on social media. Several media houses quoted Ritu who said that keeping in tune with the Central and UP government's aim of promoting Khadi, this event was organised in Agra. She also mentioned that Khadi garments went beyond the traditional kurta, pajama and can be used to make today's modern attire as well.

Who is Ritu Suhas?

Ritu is a Provincial Civil Service officer and is known to be a sharp official in the Uttar Pradesh government. Her husband, Suhas LY, is the Noida DM. She also reportedly won the title of Mrs India 2019. Ritu got married in 2008 to IAS officer and international para-badminton player Suhas LY and they also have two children. She did her studies at Navyug Girls College. Ritu has earlier also been associated with events promoting Khadi.

Also read: AAP's Raghav Chadha just walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and nobody can miss this VIDEO!

A staunch supporter of husband, Noida DM Suhas LY

Ritu's husband Suhas LY is a Tokyo Paralympic Silver Medal winner. After he won the medal, Ritu had told ANI that her husband won the Silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics due to his hard work, practice and taking no holidays even on festivals. Ritu had said that her husband, Suhas had managed both the office of DM and the sport wholeheartedly during the Covid-19. "He was managing the office of DM and the sport wholeheartedly, that is why the result of both was good. He had worked exceptionally hard during the Covid-19. He worked out of the board, did his duty for 24 hours, and due to this, we connected with more people. He used to practice a lot, it meant no holidays, no Sunday offs, and no festivals either," she had said.

Live TV