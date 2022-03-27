AAP's Raghav Chadha just walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and nobody can miss this VIDEO!

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who had a big role in party's victory in Punjab, is trending on social media for 'apolitical' reasons today. The AAP MP, who is also the party's youth face, walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week today. Pictures and videos of the same are now going viral on social media.

33-year-old Chadha was the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdev at the mega fashion event. He walked the ramp with actor Aparshakti Khurana. Chadha, who made his ramp debut today, wore a black leather jacket and pants over a burgundy high-neck.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha

Show stoppers At Lakmé fashion week for Designer #PawanSachdev

AAP Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha looks stunning as he walks at Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Chadha was nominated to Rajya Sabha just four days ago.

As Chadha walked the ramp, Twitter seemed highly impressed with his modelling skills. Here's how Twitter reacted to Chadha's ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week:

