AAP's Raghav Chadha just walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and nobody can miss this VIDEO!

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who had a big role in party's victory in Punjab, is trending on social media for 'apolitical' reasons today. The AAP MP, who is also the party's youth face, walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week today. Pictures and videos of the same are now going viral on social media.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who had a big role in party's victory in Punjab, is trending on social media for 'apolitical' reasons today. The AAP MP, who is also the party's youth face, walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week today. Pictures and videos of the same are now going viral on social media.

33-year-old Chadha was the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdev at the mega fashion event. He walked the ramp with actor Aparshakti Khurana. Chadha, who made his ramp debut today, wore a black leather jacket and pants over a burgundy high-neck.

Chadha was nominated to Rajya Sabha just four days ago.

As Chadha walked the ramp, Twitter seemed highly impressed with his modelling skills. Here's how Twitter reacted to Chadha's ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week:

1. A twitter user, Arslaan, wrote: Youngest Rajya Sabha MP, The Youth Icon, A Cool Dude. Walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.

2. Ritu Jain, a Twitter user, said: "Just wow..AAP has such a cool n multi talented MP! Dapper looking."

3. An AAP supporter tweeted: AAP Rajya Sabha MP looks stunning as he walks at Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

4. A Twitter user, Karanveer Singh, wrote: "Weather modeling is part of politics or new hobby...what a multi-talented guy he is... I hope Raghav Chadha will motivate the younger generation to do hard work so that all will be employed like him for our Nation. I hope sb ke #achedin ae jaise ab Raghav Chadha ke chl rahe hai."

