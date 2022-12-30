topStoriesenglish
Ghulam Nabi Azad refutes reports of rejoining Congress, says rumours being planted by some Congress leaders

Some reports claimed that Ghulam Nabi Azad had some differences with the BJP over the issue of Kashmiri Pandits

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 08:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad has refuted reports that he is mulling a return to the Congress.
  • Azad said that such stories are being planted in the media by a section of Congress leaders to demoralize the rank and file of Azad's new party.
  • He asked the Congress leaders to desist from spreading such rumours.

Ghulam Nabi Azad refutes reports of rejoining Congress, says rumours being planted by some Congress leaders

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad has refuted reports that he is mulling a return to the Congress. Terming the reports as shocking, Azad said that such stories are being planted in the media by a section of Congress leaders to demoralize the rank and file of Azad's new party. He asked the Congress leaders to desist from spreading such rumours.

"I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately, such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters. I don't have any ill will against the Congress party and its leadership, however, I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so. Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless!" said Azad on Twitter.

Some media reports claimed that Azad may return to the party as veteran Congress leaders are working behind the scenes for an amicable formula for his return to the party. The reports quoting sources said that the change of guard in the party and a recent win in Himachal Pradesh have made both factions rethink their stance. Ahead of the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Azad had said that only Congress could fight BJP, not AAP, and then Digvijaya Singh had even invited him to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Recently, Azad had expressed differences with the BJP over the issue of Kashmiri Pandits. Azad has formed his own party -Democratic Progressive Azad Party - and is on tour in his home state. As the Bharat Jodo Yatra is about to enter his state Kashmir, if things were favourable, he may join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Except Azad, G-23 leaders Anand Sharma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari are still in the party and have been given prominence in the party.

Azad had resigned in August following his differences with the party high command and had targeted Rahul Gandhi and his coterie. He joined the Congress in the mid-1970s and has held many important positions both in the party and the government. (With Agency inputs)

