Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Meghalaya

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Meghalaya. Malik will replace Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post as governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is the Governor of Maharashtra, was given the additional charge of Goa.

The transfer of Malik, notified by the President in his official communique said: "Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Goa is transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya. And Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra to discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties."

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," President Office added.

Malik was appointed the Governor of Goa on October 25, 2019 and took the charge on November 3. Prior to this, Malik was Governor of Jammu & Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. He was moved to Goa after the state was bifurcated into two Union territories.

As per media reports, the relation between Satyapal Malik and Goa Chief Minister was not good as the Governor had raised the issue of COVID-19 mismanagement, and also raised objections on the state government`s decision to construct a new Rajbhavan.

(With agency input)