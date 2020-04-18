Google doodle honours coronavirus COVID-19 helpers through a thank you note

As the novel coronavirus continues to ravage populations around the world, with more than 22 lakh confirmed cases and 1.54 lakh deaths, millions of people are self-quarantining at home to combat the spread of the deadly virus. Still, a set of people selflessly go about their daily lives, offering aid to those infected and helping maintain a sense of order while the rest of us shelter in place.

Google doodle on Saturday (April 18, 2020) honoured all the coronavirus helpers across the globe for their selfless effort during the tough time.

The google doodle blog read, ''As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you.''

The doodle is a part of the Thank You Coronavirus Helpers series introduced to celebrate professionals involved in providing essential services to people in these difficult times. Google is honoring those heroes with a series of appreciation doodles featuring health workers, teachers, medical personnel, farmers, grocery store employees, delivery persons and public transportation drivers.

On Friday, Google paid tribute to teachers and childcare workers. In the first week of April Google took the initiatve to thanks the coronavirus helpers and said ''over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honor other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic.''