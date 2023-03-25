'Govt Not Serious About Arresting Amritpal Singh...': Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Flags Punjab's Lax Approach In Manhunt

Chandigarh: Haryana`s minister for Home and Health, Anil Vij, on Friday alleged that the Punjab government was not serious about arresting fugitive Khalistan leader and `Waris Punjab De` chief Amritpal Singh, saying that the Haryana Police had informed their Punjab counterparts about his whereabouts but it took them one-and-a-half days for them to reach Shahabad (in Haryana). Speaking to reporters on Friday, Vij said, "I do not think the Punjab government is serious about arresting Amritpal. They have been lax in this matter. They were searching in Jalandhar with all their personnel while he was sitting here in Shahbad and having a meal at a relative`s house." "By the time we received information, he had fled Shahbad. However, we informed the Punjab Police but they took one-and-a-half days to reach Shahabad. This clearly gives away the lethargic approach of the Punjab government in this matter," he said.

Meanwhile, police sources on Friday said Amritpal is suspected to have left for Delhi. Punjab Police expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Since receiving the input, Delhi Police have been on alert and are trying to track Amritpal`s movements.

An alert has also been issued in the Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of Uttarakhand as there is a possibility of Amritpal entering the state.

Uttarakhand`s Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, said, "An alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the state as it is possible that the pro-Khalistan leader might enter the state," the DGP told ANI.

He said the state police were conducting intensive checking on the borders of all three districts and other areas. On Thursday, Punjab`s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill, said that a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state.

"Police teams are doing a thorough screening of all the arrested persons and soon, they will be released from police custody," he said. Reports of central intelligence agencies revealed that Amritpal kept his wife in captivity, beat her up, and was associated with several other women.

He had a lavish lifestyle in Dubai and did not follow Sikh tenets, reports said, adding that he was not an Amritdhari Sikh.