हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Guess what Moradabad administration in UP is doing to curb dengue, malaria?

According to the fisheries department, fish are expected to help in the reduction of mosquito larvae that spread dengue and malaria.

Guess what Moradabad administration in UP is doing to curb dengue, malaria?
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Moradabad: In a bid to curb the spread of dengue and malaria cases in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, the administration has started releasing Gambusia fish in three ponds on Tuesday.

According to the fisheries department, these fish are expected to help in the reduction of mosquito larvae that spread dengue and malaria.

Speaking to ANI, assistant director Fisheries Department, HC Verma, said, "The district magistrate directed us to procure 10,000 to 20,000 fishes. After that, he told us to release them into at least 20 ponds across the district."

Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase in dengue and malaria cases in its various districts for the last few months. The health department of the state is also conducting door-to-door surveys and notice is being issued to the houses where mosquito larvae are found.

Earlier, UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh had informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshMoradabadJai Pratap SinghDengue
Next
Story

Heroin worth Rs 15,000 crore from Afghanistan seized at Mundra port in Gujarat

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Mahant Narendra Giri death case should be investigated by HC judge, says Akhilesh Yadav