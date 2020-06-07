Gujarat Congress shifts MLAs to Rajasthan after 3 leaders quit ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

Ahmedabad: After resignations by three MLAs ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls, the Gujarat Congress shifted at least 21 legislators to private resorts in Rajasthan on Saturday (June 6) evening.

According to reports, the MLAs from north Gujarat assembly constituencies arrived in their personal vehicles and were stationed at Wildwinds resort on Abu Road near Ambaji temple in Rajasthan. The legislators will continue to stay there for 3-4 days.

The development comes in the backdrop of three MLAs — Brijesh Merja, Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary resigning from their posts, thus diminishing chances of the Congress party winning the Rajya Sabha seat. With the latest three resignations, Congress tally in the 185 member house stands at 63.

The BJP had secured a narrow victory in the 2017 assembly elections with 99 seats whereas Congress finished with 81 seats. However, over the last two-and-a-half years, a number of Congress legislators either switched sides or tendered their resignations.

By March 2020, the Congress tally had come down to 73 from 81. And after eight more resignations thereafter, the party has faced a huge setback as it was hopeful of securing at least two of four seats in Rajya Sabha elections.