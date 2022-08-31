Gujarat man gets capital punishment for raping, murdering his 2-year-old niece

Dahod: A local court here on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to a man under the POCSO Act for raping and killing his two-and-a-half-year-old niece in this district of Gujarat. While handing down the punishment, Additional District Sessions Judge of Limkheda (Dahod) B. S Parmar also directed the District Legal Aid Service Authority to pay Rs five lakh compensation to the victim`s family.

Public Prosecutor S.B. Chauhan said told the media that the Special POCSO court was convinced with medical reports, and other evidence that accused Haresh Baraiya had raped the toddler, murdered her and abandoned the body in the bushes of the Chhaparwad village of the district.

On September 16, 2018, the man lured the little girl and took her with him to a paddy farm, where he committed the heinous crime and fled. The next morning, the toddler`s body was found from the farm and sent for post-mortem.

Based on the medical reports, testimony and other scientific evidence, the court pronounced the man guilty and awarded him capital punishment under POCSO act, the public prosecutor said.