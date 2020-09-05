हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GUJCET 2020

GUJCET result 2020 declared at gseb.org: Here's how you can check the results

GUJCET 2020 admit cards were released on August 13, 2020 and the exams were conducted on August 24. The last date to fill the application form was August 7. 

GUJCET result 2020 declared at gseb.org: Here&#039;s how you can check the results

NEW DELHI: Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) on Saturday (September 5) morning announced the results of GUJCET 2020. Candidates who appeared for GUJCET 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of the board, which is gseb.org.

Candidates will be required to fill in their six-digit seat number in the box given on the result page. 

GUJCET 2020 admit cards were released on August 13, 2020 and the exams were conducted on August 24. The last date to fill the application form was August 7. 

Candidates take this exam to get into engineering and pharmacy courses, both degree and diploma, in various colleges of the state.

Follow these simple steps to check your GUJCET 2020 results 2020:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board, which is gseb.org. You will directly see the page where you get the option to log in.
STEP 2: Click on the link that says 'GUJCET Result 2020'. A new window will appear on the screen.
STEP 3: Provide six-digit seat number.
STEP 3: Click on 'Go' and your GUJCET 2020 result will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download or take a print screen of their GUJCET 2020 scorecard for future reference.

Candidates should make sure that all the information printed on the result are correct. If they find any error, they should directly bring to the notice of authorities concerned.

GUJCET 2020 exams were conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines as aspirants were asked to wear face masks, maintain physical distance and use sanitisers at exam centres. More than 1.25 lakh candidates had registered for GUJCET 2020, which is a pen-paper based test. 

It is held for both engineering and pharmacy courses and carries 40 questions. There is a penalty for wrong answers. The board deducts 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

