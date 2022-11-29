'Had they worked ...': Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at BJP's star-studded MCD poll campaign

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP, saying if the saffron party had "worked" during its rule in the city's civic body, then it wouldn't have required so many CMs and union ministers to campaign for them for the MCD election 2022. The AAP chief said this while interacting with local residents during a door-to-door campaign in the Chirag Delhi area to seek support for the AAP ahead of the December 4 polls.

"There's garbage everywhere in the city. I'll clean the city if voted to power. The BJP abuses me day and night. We have made arrangements for water, we will take responsibility for garbage disposal too. Give one chance to AAP, and we will clean the city like never before," Kejriwal claimed. "We will make Delhi shine," the AAP supremo told residents. Several media persons also accompanied the chief minister during his campaign.

On the BJP fielding chief ministers and Union ministers to campaign for the party ahead of the civic polls, Kejriwal said, "I've seen BJP fielding chief ministers and several other Union ministers for one municipal election. If they (BJP) would've worked in the MCD, they wouldn't have required so many ministers to campaign for them".

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have campaigned for BJP candidates in the last few days. "And what do these ministers do? They only abuse me in their campaigns," Kejriwal alleged.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7. This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) - trifurcated in 2012 and then unified this year - for three straight terms. In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.