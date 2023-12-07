Hajj 2024: Applications Open For Pilgrims - Check Required Documents, Last Date And Other Details

Millions of Muslims around the world embark on the Hajj, a sacred pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, considered the holiest city for Muslims. The process of filling out applications for Haj-2024 through the Haj Committee of India commenced online on December 4, 2023, and will close on December 20, 2023. An announcement by the Haj Committee of India reads, "Applicants are advised to read the guidelines/undertaking carefully before filling out Haj application forms. Machine-readable valid Indian International Passport issued before the closing date of application and valid up to 31.01.2025 is a must." According to reports, the fare of the journey has not been decided yet.

Indians who are interested can visit the government site to apply: http://hajcommittee.gov.in/. The website also contains details about the policies and guidelines for Hajj. Pilgrims can also use the Hajj Suvidha app to register for the pilgrimage.

The Saudi Guidelines on eligibility to perform Haj or Umrah, specify that the pilgrim should be physically, behaviourally, and mentally fit. A medical certificate, passport, Aadhaar card and original residence certificate are some of the key documents that those keen to register must provide.

This spiritual journey holds immense significance in the lives of believers, offering an opportunity to connect with Allah, seek forgiveness, and strengthen their faith. The heartfelt desire to be among those walking to Mina, echoing the Labaik with the crowd, and performing the rituals of Hajj is a sentiment shared by countless Muslims across the globe. Hajj is a unique manifestation of unity, as Muslims from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations gather in the sacred land of Mecca to perform the rituals together. It draws people from different walks of life towards a common purpose — setting aside their differences, and embracing one another as equals before Allah.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi, addressing the nation during the 103rd episode of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', had termed the Hajj pilgrimage by Muslim women from India, without their male parents or custodians, as a 'huge transformation'. Earlier, Muslim women were not allowed to perform Hajj rituals without Mahram [a male family member with whom marriage would be considered permanently unlawful (haram)].