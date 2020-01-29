Happy for her; Olympics immediate aim: Saina Nehwal's father on her joining BJP

HYDERABAD: Badminton star Saina Nehwal's journey from badminton courts to the political arena had a constant companion in her father Dr Harveer Singh, who accompanied her right from her childhood till date. Even today, Dr Harveer Singh, a former badminton player himself, was with Saina when she took a giant leap of her life.

"I'm happy for her. We as a family were always inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership," Dr Harveer said in an exclusive interview to Zee Media on phone.

Saina's political roots were taking shape before the 2019 General Elections when the then BJP president Amit Shah visited Saina's home as part of his Jan Sampark Yatra.

"Now that she officially joined the party, Saina will work as per party wishes," Dr Harveer said, adding "she may participate or campaign in Delhi elections" if the party wishes so.

When asked what will happen to her badminton career, Dr Singh said, "She still has her sights set on forthcoming Olympics. Let's see how things shape up." .

However, Saina's equally celebrated coach Pullella Gopichand refused to comment on his protege's political plunge.