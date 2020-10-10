हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh fumes over manhandling of Sikh man by West Bengal cops, urges Mamata Banerjee to look into matter

Controversy erupted on Friday over the alleged assault of a Sikh man and his turban being pulled during the Nabanna rally in Howrah. The Bengal police claimed the man was carrying a firearm.

Harbhajan Singh fumes over manhandling of Sikh man by West Bengal cops, urges Mamata Banerjee to look into matter
File Photo

KOLKATA: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his displeasure over an incident where West Bengal Police were seen manhandling a Sikh man, disrespecting his turban and pulling him by his hair during a BJP protest march in Kolkata against the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state. 

The ace spinner on Friday (October 9) took to social media and tagged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his post, writing, "Please have a look into this matter @MamataOfficia l. This isn't done."

Singh retweeted a video where a turbaned man was seen being beaten up by the state police personnel even as his turban came off. In the video, the Sikh man was also seen being pulled by his hair.

The controversial video went viral on social media after the person, identified as Balvinder Singh, the personal security guard of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey, was held by the police during BJP's protest march to the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday.

The police, however, claimed that Balvinder Singh was illegally carrying a weapon during the protest.

BJP state unit President Dilip Ghosh had said on Thursday that it was a licensed weapon and the person had all valid documents for carrying the firearm.

"The police should release him as he is a security person and was carrying a licensed weapon," Ghosh had said during a press conference on Thursday.

Harbhajan Singh Mamata Banerjee Sikh man manhandling
