Hathras case: Allahabad High Court summons top UP govt officials on October 12

New Delhi: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday (October 1) took suo motu cognizance of the Hathras incident, and issued summons to top state government officials including ACS Home, DGP, ADG Law & Order besides Hathras DM and SP by 12th October.

Upset with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and her forcible cremation subsequently, the Lucknow bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh issued summons to the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, director-general of police, and additional director general of police, asking them to be present before the court on October 12 explain the case.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the matter, the bench also ordered the Hathras district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to appear before it, asking all officials to come prepared with all the relevant material and documents to apprise the court of their versions of the incident.

The bench also asked the late teen's parents to come to the court to apprise it of their version of the incident and ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court.

The court, which appeared especially upset over the police cremating the teen's body overnight allegedly forcibly in Hathras without her parent's consent, asked officials to apprise the bench of the latest status of the probe into the alleged gang-rape and murder case.