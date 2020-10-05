हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hathras gang-rape

Hathras gang-rape: Protests against incident planned to create unrest in UP, say sources

In a surprising turn of events, the medical college of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has said in its report that the Hathras gang-rape victim was not raped.

Hathras gang-rape: Protests against incident planned to create unrest in UP, say sources

In a surprising turn of events, sources have claimed that the protests against Hathras gang-rape were staged by some groups with an aim to create unrest in Uttar Pradesh and distrub law and order in the state. It is learnt that a website named 'JusticeforHathras' was created to disseminate fake information related to the incident in order to stoke sentiments and spark caste-based riots across the state. The website was used to create a large group of people and spark riots in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources also claimed that the family of the victim was tutored by some people to speak against the government and not take the compensation offered by Uttar Pradesh government. 

The Hathras incident has caused a massive outrage across the nation and Uttar Pradesh government is under intense pressure to maintain law and order in the state. On Sunday (October 4), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Opposition saying they want to stoke riots in state and country by doing communal politics. 

Live TV

"Those who do not like the development work carried out by the government are trying to stoke riots by playing communal politics. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake their political loaves. And hence, they come out with new conspiracies every now and then. Staying alert to such conspiracies, we have to move the process of development fast," the Chief Minister stated in a video message on Sunday.   
 
On October 3, CM Adityanath had announced that he is recommending a CBI probe into the Hathras case, amid a growing political storm over the death of the 19-year-old girl, who was brutally assaulted and allegedly gang-raped by four people belonging to 'upper caste'.

Tags:
Hathras gang-rapeUttar PradeshAligarh
Next
Story

25-yr-old gangraped, brutally beaten up by 4 in Gurugram's DLF phase-2 in Haryana
  • 66,23,815Confirmed
  • 1,02,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M38S

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Opposition is attempting to spark riots