HC Judge Faces Impeachment Threat, Opposition MPs Initiate Process For Removal

A controversy surrounding Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Yadav's remarks at a recent Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) function has escalated, with opposition parties initiating the process for submitting a notice to bring an impeachment motion against him.

The judge's comments, which suggested that the country would function according to the wishes of the majority, sparked outrage and were labeled as hate speech by various opposition parties. Judge Yadav made the remarks while addressing a provincial convention of the Legal Cell and High Court unit of the VHP in the Allahabad High Court. He also stated that the main aim of a uniform civil code (UCC) is to promote social harmony, gender equality, and secularism.

Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Kapil Sibal condemned the judge's remarks, saying, "Any judge who makes such a statement is violating his oath of office. If he is violating the oath of office, he has no right to sit on that chair." Sibal also questioned how Judge Yadav got appointed and how he got the courage to make such remarks, adding that the Supreme Court has the power to stop such people from sitting on the bench.

To initiate impeachment proceedings, the notice needs to be signed by at least 50 Rajya Sabha members or 100 Lok Sabha members. As of now, 38 signatures have been collected, and sources indicate that the required signatures will be obtained by Thursday.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha stated that the notice for bringing impeachment proceedings against Justice Yadav will be given in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. "This is a serious matter. We will give a notice for impeachment in this session of Parliament itself," he said.

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) have also condemned Judge Yadav's remarks. Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani called for an immediate investigation into the judge's conduct, urging Parliament and the Chief Justice of India to take necessary action to safeguard the judiciary's integrity.

The CBCI slammed Judge Yadav for his remarks, stating that the higher judiciary is entrusted with the duty to guard the Constitution and judges are sworn in to uphold the Constitution and the laws sanctioned by it. The Catholic body also called for individual members of Parliament to support Constitutional action against the judge.