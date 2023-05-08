Heavy Rains, Snow Lash Jammu And Kashmir; Schools Closed

Srinagar: Rains continue to lash Jammu and Kashmir and fresh snowfall has been received in upper areas of the Valley even as the weather department forecast more precipitation in the next 24 hours. Several areas of Kashmir Valley including Kulgam and Kupwara received intense rainfall and hailstorm since early morning today. It's heavily raining in some parts of the Jammu region as well including the Ramban area also forcing authorities to close the schools for today in the district.

Metrology department officials in Srinagar said that “Today is going to be rainy, cloudy, and cold weather in J&K. A significant improvement is very likely from May 9”. However, officials said while “mainly clear weather” was expected on May 9 but rain/thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening can't be ruled out at some places.”

District administration Anantnag has launched a widescale rescue operation to evacuate nearly twenty families stuck alongside their livestock at Margan Top in the Kokernag area, amid ongoing inclement weather conditions across the region. "A joint rescue operation comprising of revenue, police, army, CRPF, Medical, ASH, SRTC was launched to respond to a distress call at Nawkan, near Margan Top," said officials.

10 people including eight tourists have been rescued from the old tunnel area at Qazigund in Kulgam district. Officials have advised the tourists visiting Kashmir Valley to keep warm clothes and eatables ready as the weather is changing frequently in Valley, particularly in higher areas and major tourist destinations.

