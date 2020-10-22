Heavy to very heavy rains predicted in West Bengal over the next few days

India Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in West Bengal over the next few days. National Disaster Reflief Force (NDRF) has swung into action and has deployed three teams to Bengal. Two NDRF teams have been deployed at Kakdwip and one at Ramnagar.

IMD has issued an alert regarding severe weather activity over Gangetic West Bengal during October 22-24 due to depression over North West Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over coastal districts of West Bengal during October 22-23 with wind speed of 40-50 kmph.

Wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would occur over East Midnapore, North & South 24 Parganas districts and during October 22-24, and wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph would occur over Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts on October 23 and 24.

Water logging is expected in some parts of Kolkata and Municipal area of coastal districts on October 23-24. It is expected that heavy rains would affect standing crops in coastal districts of West Bengal.

The authorities have advised fishing boats to not go to sea from October 22-24 and those at sea are asked to return to coast before October 22. The government has suspended water-bound activities at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur, Sagar island from October 22-24. Ferry services will remain totally suspended at Sunderban areas on October 23-24.

Agriculture department has advised early cutting of crop in coastal areas. The government has also asked the District Magistrates to inform puja organizers to take steps to prevent damage to Puja Pandals.