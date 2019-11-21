Hema Malini raises issue of 'terror' of monkeys in Lok Sabha, says they now want 'samosa or fruity'

NEW DELHI: On the fourth day of the winter session in Parliament, several leaders raised the issue of the menace caused by monkeys after BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini said that monkeys cause havoc on a daily basis and people had even been killed in Vrindavan due to attacks by monkeys.

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini said that the natural habitat of monkeys has shrunk and people in Vrindavan are forced to deal with them when they encroach the residential areas in search of food. She added that pilgrims give fried food such as 'kachori' and `samosa' to monkeys due to which they are falling sick, which is further affecting the health of people.

Speaking to media later, Malini said that animals also have the right to live and the forest department should create a "monkey safari" which will solve the problem.

#WATCH: Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura: I've demanded a Monkey Safari (in Mathura) for safety of monkeys.Also,there should be fruit bearing trees in forests.Monkeys have picked up food habits of humans which is not healthy for them.They don't want fruits now,but samosa & fruity pic.twitter.com/F6TXhfH1ll — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2019

Malini further called for plantation of fruit-bearing trees in jungles of the country while adding that monkeys have picked up food habits of humans which is not healthy for them. "They don't want fruits now, but samosa and fruity," she said.

Other leaders in the House also came forward to express their concern over the terror of monkeys.

LJP member Chirag Paswan said that there is monkey menace in Lutyen's Delhi and children cannot sit in gardens. He added that deforestation has led to the reduction of forests which makes monkeys come near residential areas. "Their habitat is being destroyed so they are coming to our houses," Paswan asserted.

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also recounted his experience in dealing with the monkeys when he visited Rama Krishna mission in Vrindavan.

"I had only taken a step or two and there was a touching feeling. There was no spectacle on my eyes. It was unbelievable," Bandyopadhyay said. He said fruity packs were offered to the monkey and he gave the spectacles back.

Bandyopadhyay said that notices have been put up in the area asking people to keep spectacles in their pocket.

"They wait, demand it. The situation is very, very dangerous. Please take the issue seriously. The serious issue can be tackled by the government," he said.